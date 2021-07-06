NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. 545,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,073. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -550.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,791 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.