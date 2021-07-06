Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

RNP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.