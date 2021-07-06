Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
RNP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $27.54.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
