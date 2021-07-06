Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

HIE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 69,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $428,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,408 shares of company stock worth $1,456,252.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

