RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

