Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $81.11

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,714. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.