$9.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $9.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.54 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

