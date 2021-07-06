Travala.com (AVA) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $108.96 million and $4.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006469 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,708,410 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

