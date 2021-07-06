Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CABGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,810. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

