SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 194.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.