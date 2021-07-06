Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.36. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 679,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,838. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 3.11.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

