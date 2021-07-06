Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $61.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,940. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

