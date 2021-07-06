Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

MEGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MEGGF remained flat at $$6.60 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

