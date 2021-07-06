Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $51.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 2,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,737. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

