MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.96 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $157,558.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00165925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.64 or 1.00297541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00950448 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

