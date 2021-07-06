$116.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $116.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.01 million to $117.00 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. 12,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

