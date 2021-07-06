Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

