$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.62. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,063. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.