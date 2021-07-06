Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,493,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,576.65. 34,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.