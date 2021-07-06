Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

CPB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 150,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

