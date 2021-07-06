FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $404.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

