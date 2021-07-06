Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLFF. Barclays initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,374. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

