Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $70.69 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00010483 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $177.91 million and approximately $70.69 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

