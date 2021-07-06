AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

