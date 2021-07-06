Phillip Goldstein Sells 1,212 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $11,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Phillip Goldstein sold 1,994 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $19,281.98.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19.

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.1376 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

