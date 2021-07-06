Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32. Croda International has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.