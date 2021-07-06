Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,479. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

