$22.08 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $22.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,556. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

