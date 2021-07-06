Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.75 ($6.76).

CBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €6.01 ($7.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.23. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.88 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

