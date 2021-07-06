-$0.18 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNCA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 9,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $113.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.