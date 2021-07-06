-$0.25 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,620. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.