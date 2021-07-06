716,059 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 716,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,424,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $407.80. The stock had a trading volume of 97,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,865. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.35. The company has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

