Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,579.81. 24,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,576.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

