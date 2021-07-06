Brokerages Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) PT at $39.00

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

