Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Xerox alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.61. 181,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.