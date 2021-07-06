Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 44,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

