Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.58. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,022. The stock has a market cap of $209.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.