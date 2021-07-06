Brokerages Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVAC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ PVAC traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

