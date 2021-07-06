Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,101. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

