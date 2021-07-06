Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 36,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

