-$0.18 EPS Expected for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,556,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 1,417,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 370,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 360,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 8,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,641. The firm has a market cap of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

