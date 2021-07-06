Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 416,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

