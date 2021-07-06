Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $277.02 and last traded at $276.37. Approximately 86,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,484,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.04.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

