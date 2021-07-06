Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.62

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.62 and last traded at $126.92, with a volume of 5064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

