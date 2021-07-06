QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $105.45 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

