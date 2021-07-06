Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. Interfor has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

