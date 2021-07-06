Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 50,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

