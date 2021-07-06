Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.49% of Adobe worth $1,107,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $594.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $283.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.