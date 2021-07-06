Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of VNE traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. 39,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,046. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32. Veoneer has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

