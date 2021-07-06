BinaryX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,537.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $29,537.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00013708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.01466492 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,550 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

