Safe Haven Market Capitalization Tops $8.61 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00929079 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

